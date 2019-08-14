Fontainebleau Miami Beach offers one-of-a-kind Miami Spice experience

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several restaurants are offering amazing Miami Spice deals but Deco found a spot that doesn’t just want you to come for the food, but to stay for a vacation.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach already has a reputation for their great views, food and fun but now they’re offering a special package to guests to enjoy it all together.

Josh Herman with Spice of Life: “This year we created a Spice and Stay package, which includes an overnight stay and then a complimentary dinner for two people each night at one of our signature restaurants.”

Guests have the option to choose appetizers, entrees and desserts at either Hakkasan, StripSteak or Scarpetta.

Josh Herman: “The Spice and Stay package is good for one, two or three nights. So if you stay for one night, you get one complimentary dinner for two people. If you stay two nights, you get two dinners. It’s a great way to try out different restaurants throughout the property.”

Josh Herman: “At Scarpetta, as part of the Miami Spice menu, you have to try the spaghetti.”

If you’re not in the mood for spaghetti, make room for steak.

Josh Herman: “StripSteak by Michael Mina is featuring an 8 ounce Moyer Farms filet that is dry aged for 28 days right on site here at Fontainebleau.”

Guest can also try Asian food with plenty of menu options.

Josh Herman: “Hakkasan, it’s a world famous restaurant. It’s amazing Cantonese and you get to try a little bit of everything. It’s served family style.”

Those who purchase the package are guaranteed an ocean view hotel room or better, depending on availability.

Alicia Mcintosh, Stay a While: “The Spice and Stay option is just like a crazy deal. You get so many options. You get to stay and you get the opportunity to try some amazing restaurants. It talks for itself.”

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach also offers a nice bonus to the package: free valet parking.

Josh Herman: “Spice and Stay is really a tremendous value per guest here. You will save a little over 100 dollars each night, so if you stay three nights, it’s about 370 dollars in total saving on the package.”

Prices for Spice and Stay start at $280 and will be offered through Sept. 30.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Spice and Stay

4441 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-535-3283

https://www.fontainebleau.com/specials/spice-and-stay

