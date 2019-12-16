Fontainebleau Miami Beach invites you to live marvelously with ‘Maisel’-themed amenities

It is not every day an award-winning show comes to SoFlo, but that’s totally what happens this season on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The show hit the road all the way to the Fontainebleau Hotel, and Deco got a look at how the hotel is keeping this marvelous.

Alex Borstein (as Susie Myerson): “This is the big leagues, kid. We’ve gotta start acting like professionals.”

All the world’s a stage, and Amazon’s hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is staging its latest season right here.

Character in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “From here we go to L.A., Chicago, Miami.”

Wait a minute. Did that guy say Miami?!

Michael Zegen (as Joel Maisel): “I stepped up. I’m here.”

Rachel Brosnahan (as Miriam “Midge” Maisel): Oh, and I’m not?”

Michael Zegen (as Joel Maisel): “No, you’re not. You’re in Florida.”

Midge and Susie are ditching the Big Apple for the 305. In Season 3, the girls go on tour, and one of their stops is the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

Josh Herman, Fontainebleau Miami Beach: “We were very fortunate to work with Amazon and film Season 3 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ right here at Fontainebleau. It was an amazing production. They really, really represented and restored Fontainebleau to what it was like in the 1950s.”

You’ll definitely wanna keep your eyes peeled for some familiar sights — like the famous “Staircase to Nowhere.”

But if you’re ready to take things up a notch, come take a walk in Midge’s vintage shoes.

Josh Herman: “We were so excited for the launch, we wanted to celebrate across the whole hotel.”

That’s no joke! The Fontainebleau has added tons of marvelous touches for the month of December — including two relaxing spa treatments that will leave you feeling like a star.

Josh Herman: “Our Lapis Spa team here came up with the Marvelous massage. It’s a massage that features French cold cream, which is one of the products that was very popular during the time. The Marvelous pedicure is an exfoliating and hydrating pedicure that uses gardenia.”

Now that you’ve been primped and pampered, it’s time to let loose. Bleau Bar in the lobby is toasting “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with two cocktails inspired by the show’s leading ladies.

Josh Herman: “Rachel Brosnahan’s character, Midge — it’s a gin-based drink with some cayenne pepper in it. So it’s sweet, but it’s got a little kick, just like the main character. And we also featured the Susie, which is based on Alex Borstein’s portrayal of her manager. It is a take on a Manhattan.”

Ready for some comfort food? Vida is serving up a traditional Jewish-American dinner that pays tribute to the show.

The three-course menu includes options like matzah ball and braised brisket — and if you’ve watched the show, you know this is Midge’s go-to.

Alex Borstein (as Susie Myerson): “You’ll always be my number one.”

The Fontainebleau is also offering a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”-themed staycation package that includes that yummy dinner you just saw.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Marvelous Stay

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-535-3283

www.fontainebleau.com/maisel

