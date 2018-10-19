Flying subs at LaSpada’s Hoagies keeps customers entertained and filled

If you’re holding out for a hero, help is here because LaSpada’s Hoagies are so super — they fly.

There’s something in the air at LaSpada’s Hoagies. And it’s your sandwich.

Philip Kappes: “LaSpada’s is not only known for the quality and quantity for the price, but for great service and a little entertainment. We have a little bit of a show we do.”

LaSpada’s has been putting on that show in Broward since 1973.

Like a food version of Cirque du Soleil, they toss freshly sliced meat when making their subs.

Philip Kappes: “Throwing meat has a dual purpose. It goes hand-in-hand. Get it done quicker and also for the entertainment.”

From ham to turkey, every sandwich is sliced to order.

Philip Kappes: “It’s not laying pre-wrapped from a factory or even from the kitchen the night before, the morning before. It also helps us to layer everything better.”

Once they’re cut, the cold cuts get thrown. And how far they go depends on how busy they are and who’s making the sandwich.

Philip Kappes: “It is definitely a skill. When you do a plain meat like a ham, turkey, roast beef — you shave it and ball it and it’s easier to throw.”

Since many of their signature sandwiches have multiple meats, they’re layered and then lobbed together.

Philip Kappes: “I would say a large Italian is the most impressive ’cause it has three layers of meat.”

Mom always said don’t play with your food. We think she’d be OK with this.

Philip Kappes: “The Mama LaSpada is named after my mom. Her favorite is turkey and salami. That’s hard to layer and keep together.”

Once the meat lands on the bread, the building begins.

From cheese to freshly chopped veggies, it gets stacked.

Then look out because the flying meat is back.

Philip Kappes: “Probably the thing that puts us above the rest is no one puts meat on top. We layer ours on top, which helps us tuck the vegetables in, hold the sandwich together.”

Pier Macario, customer: “I love LaSpada’s to be honest with you. LaSpada’s is a good sub place.”

FOR MORE INFO:

LaSpada’s Hoagies in Davie

2645 S University Dr.

Davie, FL 33328

(954) 476-1099

http://www.laspadashoagies.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.