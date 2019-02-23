Flowers from Meghan Markle’s baby shower donated to charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Flowers from Meghan Markle’s New York baby shower are getting a second life.

WNBC reports that the flowers from the Duchess of Sussex’s shower on Wednesday were donated to Repeat Roses, an organization that gives flowers to charities.

The American Cancer Society says Meghan’s flowers were donated to cancer patients around the city.

One of the recipients was the cancer society’s Hope Lodge. The facility provides free lodging to cancer patients traveling to New York for treatment.

Friends including Gayle King and Amal Clooney joined Meghan at her shower at a Manhattan hotel.

The 37-year-old American actress became a British royal when she married Prince Harry last year. She is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in April.

