Flourless Banana Bread/ Belkys

(WSVN) - How about a healthy treat to start your day off right? That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Flourless Banana Bread

Ingredients:

3 medium ripe bananas

2 cups old-fashioned oats

2 large eggs

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 tsp. baking soda

1 cup chopped walnuts

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 9″ X 5″ loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Add chopped nuts and mix in with a spatula or spoon.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let loaf cool completely in loaf pan.

To Plate:

– Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 10

