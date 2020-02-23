Flourless Banana Bread/ Belkys

(WSVN) - How about a healthy treat to start your day off right? That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Flourless Banana Bread
Ingredients:
3 medium ripe bananas
2 cups old-fashioned oats
2 large eggs
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1 tsp. baking soda
1 cup chopped walnuts
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 9″ X 5″ loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
- Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Add chopped nuts and mix in with a spatula or spoon.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Let loaf cool completely in loaf pan.
To Plate:
– Serve warm and enjoy!
Serves: 10
