Florida woman surprises grandma with Justin Timberlake concert tickets

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida woman gave her grandmother the best Easter gift she could have ever hoped for: tickets to see her favorite musician.

Sarah Watson said her 88-year-old grandmother, Bette Maloney, is obsessed with Justin Timberlake. Watson said that every time her iPad needs to be fixed, it’s because she has too many windows open in Safari, and they’re all related to Timberlake in some way.

Watson said that she decided to make her grandmother’s dreams come true and buy her tickets to see the artist in concert at the Amway Center in May.

According to Fox 35, Watson decided to surprise her grandmother with the tickets after Easter dinner. Video shows Maloney looking at the tickets and her voice cracking when she saw what the tickets were for.

With tears in her eyes, the grandmother said that she was “trying to figure out how to save money to go.” In an interview with Fox 35, Maloney elaborated, saying that she won $65 from the lotto, so she started joking that she was saving money to go see Timberlake.

This will be Maloney’s second time seeing Timberlake in concert. She has also watched him when he made appearances on various talk shows.

“I really liked him. I thought he had a very nice personality,” she said. “I think he’s a very, very nice young man and he’s so talent. He writes, sings, dances, acts, performs. And he’s married and has a baby. He seems to be pretty settled.”

