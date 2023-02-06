DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach.

Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries.

The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and plenty of food.

The festival is taking place at the Quiet Waters Park, located at 401 South Powerline Road. It runs every weekend through March 26.

