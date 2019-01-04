When it comes to desserts, ice cream comes in lots of flavors. So do cupcakes and cookies — but there’s a local baker who had a pie-in-the-sky idea. She took a Miami favorite and baked up more options than you could ever imagine.

Any way you slice it, pie is always a good idea. Good thing you can get some of the best pies at Sweet Delights Bakery in Florida City.

Debra Allen, Sweet Delights: “Sweet Delights is a specialty bakery. I just do specialty Key lime pies, pies that were never created, have never even been thought about.”

Key lime pie is a SoFlo staple, and Sweet Delight’s Key lime is king. It was once named the best by the Miami New Times.

Debra Allen: “As of 2010, I had never eaten a Key lime pie, so to be voted best Key lime pie, it blows my mind.”

Sweet Delights had a sweet idea: to create dozens of new flavors of this tasty treat.

Debra Allen: “I am very creative. My mind just goes; it never stops.”

The base will always be their creamy Key lime, but adding more ingredients takes it to a new level.

Debra Allen: ‘We add a different variety of chocolate — bittersweet dark chocolate, white chocolate — and some people create their own Key lime pie.”

From piña colada Key lime, to guava Key lime, to cherry vanilla Key lime, there are pies for every palate.

Mary Berrones: “I am delighted with them. I have a sweet tooth, and I love every one of them.”

The menu grows all the time. For the holidays, there was sweet potato Key lime and even white chocolate raspberry Key lime.

Debra Allen: “One of our award-winning pies is the eggnog Key lime pie.”

Sweet Delights’ pies are packed with flavor.

Debra Allen: “I underprice myself. I should be selling them for $100, but right now, they’re going from $25 to $35.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sweet Delights Bakery

1485 NE 1st Ave.

Florida City, FL 33034

(786) 339-9790

