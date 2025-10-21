(WSVN) - The popular children’s game Roblox is now facing multiple criminal subpoenas in Florida after concerns for child safety on the online platform continue to grow across the country.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier claims the website has allegedly allowed child abuse from online predators by not having users’ ages be verified and failed to moderate explicit content.

However, Roblox refutes those claims, stating that they have added protections for children, which include the blocking of exchange of personal information and the implementation of age estimation.

“We take every case of harm extremely seriously. Any platform of our size, it draws bad actors and our job is to do the best that we possibly can to prevent anything from happening on our platform,” said Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman.

Officials in Louisiana and Kentucky are also suing Roblox, claiming they don’t do enough to protect kids.

