Flor De Calabaza Quesadillas/ Bakan, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef adds a twist to a classic quesadilla recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Oscar Del Rivero
The Restaurant: Bakan, Miami
The Dish: Flor de Calabaza Quesadillas
Ingredients:
3 tortillas per serving
3 oz. zucchini flower
6 oz. cheese
1 oz. caramelized onions
1 oz. corn kernels
1 oz. zucchini cubed
2 oz. guacamole
2 oz. cream
2 oz. pico de gallo
Method of Preparation:
- In a small sauce pot, cook the onions with the corn and the zucchini until golden and caramelized. Set aside and let cool.
- Warm the tortillas on a griddle or flat top with a touch of oil.
- Place the cheese on top of the tortillas (still in the griddle) and add the caramelized vegetables on top of the cheese.
- Fold the tortillas and heat until golden and slightly crispy and the cheese has melted.
To Plate:
- Place on a plate with the guacamole, the pico and the cream.
Serves: 3 tortillas per person.
Bakan
2801 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.com
