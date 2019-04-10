Flor De Calabaza Quesadillas/ Bakan, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef adds a twist to a classic quesadilla recipe. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Oscar Del Rivero

The Restaurant: Bakan, Miami

The Dish: Flor de Calabaza Quesadillas

Ingredients:

3 tortillas per serving

3 oz. zucchini flower

6 oz. cheese

1 oz. caramelized onions

1 oz. corn kernels

1 oz. zucchini cubed

2 oz. guacamole

2 oz. cream

2 oz. pico de gallo

Method of Preparation:

In a small sauce pot, cook the onions with the corn and the zucchini until golden and caramelized. Set aside and let cool.

Warm the tortillas on a griddle or flat top with a touch of oil.

Place the cheese on top of the tortillas (still in the griddle) and add the caramelized vegetables on top of the cheese.

Fold the tortillas and heat until golden and slightly crispy and the cheese has melted.

To Plate:

Place on a plate with the guacamole, the pico and the cream.

Serves: 3 tortillas per person.

Bakan

2801 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-396-7080

bakanwynwood.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.