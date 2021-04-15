Floating restaurant and club brings comfort food, good vibes to Haulover Sandbar

What could be better than a day on the water? A day on the water with food … and what could be even better than that? Water, food and music! Alex Miranda, who never turns down an opportunity to pretend he’s a DJ, has the story.

They won’t serve you alcohol, but they have literally everything else covered. Aquatic Flavors is a new floating oasis off Haulover Beach that will feed you, entertain you and serve up a delicious platter of good vibes.

At Haulover Sandbar, just north of Bal Harbour…

Gino Garofolo, Aquatic Flavors: “It’s just a good, positive energy out here.”

A new floating restaurant and club is serving…

Jovanni Garofolo: “Good food and good vibes.”

Aquatic Flavors has the whole “perfect day on the water” thing down pat.

Gino Garofolo: “People pull up to the sandbar. They anchor. They walk up to the boat.”

Or, you can flag a kayak or JetSki. They’ll take your order and deliver it right back to your boat.

Alex Miranda: “Get your hot, hot dogs! Get your wieners!”

Gino Garofolo: “Tacos, Philly steak sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries.”

Alex Miranda: “A sirloin burger, chicken wings, ceviche, anything that you would ever want on the water. Tessa, though, I’m thinking … a SpongeBob ice cream?”

Tessa, server: “OK!”

All right, so I have the taste of a 12-year-old. Sue me!

Alex Miranda: “Ummm! This is really good!”

Akshay had a cheeseburger.

Akshay, customer: “It’s actually really amazing. I only thought I was just going to have one bite, but it’s tasty.”

Oh, and I like this song.

Jovanni Garofolo: “The energy is great. We’ve got people dancing in the water, on the sandbar, in their boat.”

DJBreezy2Fly even has your playlist covered.

DJBreezy2Fly: “Reggaeton, it can be a little salsa, merengue, bachata. I can give you some hip-hop, some guaracha, some house, some deep house.”

That is, until I take over.

Alex Miranda: “Hey! What’s your favorite entertainment show?”

Beachgoers: “Deco Drive!”

They’re out here every Friday through Sunday and long holiday weekends, attracting all kinds of visitors.

Bethany, customer: “We just pulled up in a boat. We were just going to be chill, but just as soon as I heard the music, I said, ‘Forget it.’ My Cuban self — I gotta come dance, i gotta come hang out, have some food.”

Speaking of vibes, Bethany is an entire vibe, and so is her dog, Shanti.

Alex Miranda: “Aww! I love her!”

Aquatic Flavors opens around 9 a.m. and closes around 9 p.m. It varies day to day, though.

Also, the SpongeBob ice cream comes with my highest recommendation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.