JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WSVN) – Alexis Adams, mother of Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, has filed a lawsuit after her son, Zohar Paxton, was seriously injured after he fell from a fifth-floor window in New Jersey.

The lawsuit, filed on March 27, claimed the windows in the building posed a “hazardous condition by installing incorrectly sized guards.” Adams is seeking unspecified compensation to pay for the treatment of his injuries.

Paxton, who has been diagnosed with autism, remains in the intensive care unit recovering from his injuries after the fall. He has multiple pelvis fractures, metatarsal fractures, liver lacerations, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures,” Adams wrote in a statement.

Flo Rida who won a lawsuit against Celsius has not commented on this matter.

