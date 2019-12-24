Flo Rida treats 300 South Florida children to fun-filled night at Santa’s Enchanted Forest

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida gave 300 students from across South Florida a night to remember on Monday.

The children participating in the event were part of the Big Dreams for Kids Foundation, the Florida Youth Football League and 100 Black Men of South Florida’s Leadership Academy.

They were able to spend the evening with the artist as they walked alongside the light-filled trees, went on rides, played carnival games and ate plenty of food.

“I’m just out here enjoying Santa’s Enchanted Forest. It’s an annual thing for myself to spread the holiday love,” said Flo Rida. “I’m in the holiday spirit, definitely. We have to show the kids love, that’s what it’s all about.”

The theme park is celebrating 37 years of being a South Florida favorite attraction for the holiday season.

