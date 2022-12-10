MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and if you’re Flo Rida, to give back to the community.

The South Florida rapper spread a little holiday cheer at Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Medley, Friday night, giving groups of children a night they will never forget.

When asked how much fun the venue is, Flo Rida replied, “Oh, it’s amazing.”

The 43-year-old confessed he’s a thrill seeker when it comes to amusement park rides.

“I’m a little bit of everything, man, the versatility of coming out here and get on the rides,” he said. “I like the Genesis, I love getting on the big Ferris wheels.”

So, Flo Rida likes to ride.

“Most definitely. I’m a ‘ride-a,'” he said.

Hit after hit, the multi-platinum, Carol City-born rapper has never forgotten where he came from, and thanks to him, several groups of children were treated to a fun night out just in time for the holidays.

“We got the 100 Black Youth Leadership Academy. We got Carol City High School basketball team,” he said.

“I got to be with all my brothers tonight, and I’ve got to thank Flo for this, man,” said one of the young guests.

“You come out here, and just pulling up, you see the lights. It just does something to you, man,” said Flo Rida.

The rapper and his guests all got to ride the Genesis ride together, spinning round and round … probably one too many times.

But Flo Rida said it’s all in good fun.

“I mean, I felt somewhat like a daredevil just now,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.