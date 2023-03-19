FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 18th annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival was held in Fort Lauderdale this weekend, and this year’s event featured some South Florida-centric star power.

The event, which aims to raise awareness in the community, took place Saturday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, along Seabreeze Boulevard.

Singer Flo Rida partnered with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation for the event, which raises funds that help provide services in South Florida.

Attendees were treated to games, food trucks and other activities.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.