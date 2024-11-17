MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are stepping up to feed a need in time for the holidays.

Dozens of families stopped by the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to collect everything they need for Thanksgiving dinner.

Each box handed out contained a turkey and all the fixings, enough to feed 10 people.

South Florida rapper Flo Rida, his Big Dreams For Kids Foundation and several other organizations have made this an annual tradition.

Flo Rida said he can’t forget his community.

“I mean, each and every year since the start of my career, I’ve been blessed to do some great things, but one thing in particular, I never forget where I come from,” he said.

Because of Saturday’s giveaway, more than 2,000 people will get to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

