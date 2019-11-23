Flo Rida, local nonprofits team up to prep Thanksgiving baskets

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Flo Rida is feeding a need this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The singer has teamed up with Big Dream for Kids Foundation and 100 Black Men of South Florida to give back to Miami Gardens.

They all came together Saturday afternoon to prepare baskets filled with turkey, vegetables and corn bread that will serve a family of eight for Thanksgiving.

“This is the time to give, you know, Thanksgiving, definitely just trying to show love to the families that might be less fortunate,” said Flo Rida, “Growing up here in Miami, Florida, there were those that always looked out.”

Both nonprofit organizations aim to help children in need through community involvement.

