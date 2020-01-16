Flo Rida invites Deco for sneak peek ahead of his performance at LIV

Clubs around the world can’t even handle our very own Carol City boy, rapper Flo Rida, right now. Well, except for one of the hottest clubs in the country. The chart-topping rapper is going to hit the floor at LIV Nightclub at the Fontainebleau tomorrow night — go and get your tickets — and he heard Alex was a “Wild One,” so he invited him to stop by for a preview.

It’s going down for real!

Flo Rida (singing): “Welcome to my house. Baby, take control now.”

Florida’s namesake, Flo Rida, is going to be blowing his whistle at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach this Friday!

Alex Miranda: “Flo, we are at LIV. This is, like, the most famous club ever. This space is amazing. What is it like performing here?”

Flo Rida: “Oh, man. I’m ready to perform right now, but definitely man, a lot of energy. This is Miami. You know when you’re going to get a party, but to be performing anthems is just a plus.”

The show is a part of the Fontainebleau’s Bleau Live Concert Series, which features all kinds of artists and takes place all over the resort.

Alex Miranda: “This is just such a crazy…”

Flo Rida: “It’s over the top.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s over the top!”

Flo Rida: “Being born and raised, you know, it’s party central, but for me, I live for the stage. You know, anytime that I’m performing, I always try to make sure I interact with the fans, let them know I really appreciate them because this is the 305. This is what I love to do.”

And it shows. I mean, I still can’t get that apple bottom jeans song, “Low,” which spent 10 weeks at number 1, out of my head!

Alex Miranda: “Fashion changes, what would you talk about now? Like, what would be the lyrics today as opposed to before?”

Flo Rida: “Um, probably switch the jeans up a little bit. Boots with the fur would probably be Yeezys right now.”

But, one way to get over an earworm is to let another one crawl right in there. Good thing Flo Rida has new music dropping this summer.

Flo Rida: “Right now, definitely been inspired by the places I’ve been traveling. Definitely look forward to an amazing album. Shout out to my brother, Mr. 305, Pitbull. I definitely gotta have him on the album.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you feel a hit? Like, when you put it on the paper? Or maybe when you’re in the studio?”

Flo Rida: “Definitely. Every record I’ve been fortunate to have be a major hit, I’ve called it out.”

