MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys.

He teamed up with a host of other organizations for the event.

The performer said he’s just happy he can help those in need.

“This is our annual turkey drive. You know, we’ve been fortunate to be blessed, so we love to bless others,” he said. “With it being the holiday season and Thanksgiving, we just want to give back and show our appreciation and show our humbleness and what God has blessed us with and see the smile and joy of everybody in our community “

Flo Rida and his foundation were able to give away 200 turkeys.

