It’s Flo Rida’s city, and we’re just living in it.

To prove just how much he loves Miami, the rapper helped the Magic City celebrate it’s 125th birthday, Wednesday night.

Flo Rida (singing): “Welcome to my house. Baby take control now. We can’t even slow down.”

There’s no party like a Flo party. Flo Rida hit the stage in downtown Miami to show the 305 some love.

And Miami showed him mad love right back.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: “By recognizing my man Flo Rida here with the keys to the city. A true Miamian.”

Flo Rida: “Thank you so much. It’s just an honor, you know.”

Flo’s got the keys to the city.

The rapper thanked Miami for supporting him from day one. He dedicated the honor to his late sister.

