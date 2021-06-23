Like to spend the day on the green, but find golf a little too intimidating? We have a solution! A stick! The FlingStick! Let’s play!
Got a FlingStick?
No, not that, Lady Gaga. I mean, this…
Inventors (on “Shark Tank”): “It’s called FlingGolf. It’s the cool, athletic alternative to golf.”
The inventors of this new sport shot all the way to “Shark Tank.”
Mark Cuban: “This is the one thing that might get me to a golf course.”
And scored!
John Pruellage, creator: “Sales have skyrocketed.”
And their pitch: It’s like golf…
Alex van Alen, creator: “You can play right along traditional golf at the same time.”
But easier!
Kenny Fill, Don Shula’s Golf Club: “It’s one stick, one ball. You try to get it in the hole in as few shots as possible.”
Simple!
Adam Sandler (as Happy Gilmore): “Just let me put the ball in the hole.”
There are just a few basic moves.
Kenny Fill: “Take the FlingStick in both hands, step forward and just kind release it.”
Like lacrosse, and this next one…
Kenny Fill: “Take it back and kinda take a baseball swing.”
Plus…
Kenny Fill: “You line up the flat side of the FlingStick and just release it to the hole.”
Alex Miranda: “Aww, Kenny, what was that?!”
Kenny Fill: “I wasn’t a hockey player.”
Nor am I a golfer.
Alex Miranda: “Am I allowed to do that here?”
Kenny Fill: “I’ll get out of the way.”
But you gotta start somewhere.
Moving on.
So, I met up with some regulars at Don Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes.
David: “That white flag!”
Alex Miranda: “The one all the way over there?”
David: “That one! Yes!”
Alex Miranda: “With this? OK…”
But the best part about Flinging…
Alex Miranda: “[It’s] 280 yards, let’s do this! Man, I did it again!”
Is how fast you can improve your game, even if your friends are show-offs…
Alex Miranda (sarcastically): “Great shot. 280 yards, whatever, David.”
…the closer you get to that 18th hole!
But, unlimited tries for the camera does make perfect!
FlingSticks start at $90 for kids and $120 for adults.
FOR MORE INFO:
FlingGolf
flinggolf.com
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.