Like to spend the day on the green, but find golf a little too intimidating? We have a solution! A stick! The FlingStick! Let’s play!

Got a FlingStick?

No, not that, Lady Gaga. I mean, this…

Inventors (on “Shark Tank”): “It’s called FlingGolf. It’s the cool, athletic alternative to golf.”

The inventors of this new sport shot all the way to “Shark Tank.”

Mark Cuban: “This is the one thing that might get me to a golf course.”

And scored!

John Pruellage, creator: “Sales have skyrocketed.”

And their pitch: It’s like golf…

Alex van Alen, creator: “You can play right along traditional golf at the same time.”

But easier!

Kenny Fill, Don Shula’s Golf Club: “It’s one stick, one ball. You try to get it in the hole in as few shots as possible.”

Simple!

Adam Sandler (as Happy Gilmore): “Just let me put the ball in the hole.”

There are just a few basic moves.

Kenny Fill: “Take the FlingStick in both hands, step forward and just kind release it.”

Like lacrosse, and this next one…

Kenny Fill: “Take it back and kinda take a baseball swing.”

Plus…

Kenny Fill: “You line up the flat side of the FlingStick and just release it to the hole.”

Alex Miranda: “Aww, Kenny, what was that?!”

Kenny Fill: “I wasn’t a hockey player.”

Nor am I a golfer.

Alex Miranda: “Am I allowed to do that here?”

Kenny Fill: “I’ll get out of the way.”

But you gotta start somewhere.

Moving on.

So, I met up with some regulars at Don Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes.

David: “That white flag!”

Alex Miranda: “The one all the way over there?”

David: “That one! Yes!”

Alex Miranda: “With this? OK…”

But the best part about Flinging…

Alex Miranda: “[It’s] 280 yards, let’s do this! Man, I did it again!”

Is how fast you can improve your game, even if your friends are show-offs…

Alex Miranda (sarcastically): “Great shot. 280 yards, whatever, David.”

…the closer you get to that 18th hole!

But, unlimited tries for the camera does make perfect!

FlingSticks start at $90 for kids and $120 for adults.

FOR MORE INFO:

FlingGolf
flinggolf.com

