Fleurs de Ville Rosé exhibit at Bal Harbour Shops mixes fashion and flowers

Saturday is officially the first day of spring, but here in SoFlo, we got a head start, thanks to a brand-new exhibition. It’s all about fashion and flowers. Deco stopped to smell the roses at Bal Harbour.

Spring is in full bloom at the Bal Harbour Shops.

It’s all about flower power here. The shops are celebrating the world premiere of the Fleurs de Ville Rosé floral show.

Carolyn Travis, Bal Harbour Shops: “Part of what you’ll find here is literally floral installations — really inspired by fashion, which we love — all over the center.”

The exhibit features 16 mannequins decked from head to toe in fun outfits made entirely out of flowers.

Tina Barkley, co-founder, Fleurs de Villes: “They’re using all botanicals. Everything is dried, fresh, real, leaves, foliage — so they’ve had to be really creative in their designs. Here you’ll see lots of roses, lots of hydrangea, but as well, tropical flowers because of the heat.”

The mannequins were created and assembled by more than 21 local florists. Each one worked with a specific brand to come up with a design that fit their vibe.

Carolyn Travis: “Each florist spent a lot of time working with that brand to make sure it captured its essence, its DNA.”

Tina Barkley: “You’ll see incredible designs, whether it’s a full-length gown, a slim gown. We’ve got a pantsuit, a short cocktail dress, even a little punk rocker.”

That cool punk rock mannequin was done by Petal Productions in collaboration with David Yurman Jewelers.

Carlos Muina, head designer/director, Petal Productions: “They wanted something a little fresh and modern, so we wanted to go with a punk rock girl. She’s got the Mohawk and the party dress and the cool jacket. And then, to contrast it all, we wanted to put her in like a field of fresh flowers.”

The exhibit isn’t just pretty to look at. It’s also supporting a great cause.

Carolyn Travis: “Everyone who has sponsored a mannequin is making a 10% donation to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The universe has had a really tough year, and for us it was just about creating this sense of wonderment and happy and just a lovely place to go.”

The exhibit runs through March 28 and is free to the public.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bal Harbour Shops: Fleurs de Ville Rosé

