Flawless Icon Miami has the perfect cure for your New Year’s hangover

The countdown is on! New Year’s Eve is all about parties, but who wants to start 2020 feeling down and out the next morning? Deco found a spot that’ll help you kick off the new year feeling A-OK, A-list style.

Now that you’ve partied like it’s 2020, you don’t wanna start the new year with a hangover. That’s where Flawless Icon in Miami comes in.

Melanie Fields, Flawless Icon: “Flawless Icon is the premiere med-spa, where you can come and get all your beauty and health wellness needs done in a one-stop shop.”

This place helps people look and feel their best.

Melanie Fields: “A clean slate after you’ve, you know, had a wild night, haha.”

And they’ve got two treatments perfect for anyone who may have a little too much bubbly on New Year’s Eve.

Anai Zetrenne, customer: “I know that if I wake up feeling sluggish or drained from the night, I can come and get an IV. It’s a great pick me up. I’ll feel better, like instantly.”

If you want your skin to look on point, check out the Radio Frequency facial. It’s so popular, even Cardi B came to check it out.

Cardi B: “It looks like I got.”

Melanie Fields: “Stop it.”

Cardi B: “It looks like, you know what.”

Melanie Fields: “It’s Vitamin C gel.”

Yep. During this procedure, Vitamin C gel is massaged onto your face with a special tool.

Melanie Fields: “It helps to, you know, pick your skin up. Tighten and brighten. Basically rejuvenate your skin, tackle those fine lines, puffiness from sleeping on your face all night.”

Crystal Traverse, customer: “I feel great. My skin feels tighter. It’s glowing. It was painless, and it was super fast. Fifteen minutes doesn’t take long at all.”

Feeling worn out after partying too hard? IV therapy is the perfect way to get rid of a hangover and give your body what it needs to handle the daily grind.

Melanie Fields: “We’re gonna give you a combination of electrolytes and saline to hydrate your system. Some magnesium, potassium to help with any anti-nausea, any inflammation.”

The whole thing only takes about 30 minutes, so you can get back to that “New Year, New Me” lifestyle ASAP.

FOR MORE INFO:

Flawless Icon Miami

222 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138

305-631-2986

flawlessicon.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.