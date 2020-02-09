Flan/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Hope you’re in the mood for dessert. We’ve got a recipe you’re going to love. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Flan

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 can evaporated milk

1 can condensed milk

1 thin slice cream cheese (the size of your finger)

3 eggs

1 tbs. vanilla

pinch of salt

Method of Preparation:

Melt one cup of sugar over medium heat until it caramelizes. Add the hot liquid to the baking pan and swirl it around so it coats the sides. Note: Use oven mitts to do this because the pan heats up quickly. Set aside and let cool while you work on the custard.

In a blender, add evaporated milk, condensed milk, eggs, cream cheese, vanilla and a pinch of salt and blend until smooth. Run the liquid through a strainer and into the pan with the caramel.

Cover the custard with foil and put it in a large baking dish. Next, fill the dish with water, so that the water is about halfway up the side of the baking pan with the custard. The steam will keep the custard creamy. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Remove the foil, and let it cook for 15 more minutes until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Take the pan out of the baking dish with the water. Using a spatula or a knife to separate the Flan from the pan. Let it cool in the fridge for 1 hour minimum, and then run the spatula around the edge one more time. Place a plate on top of the baking dish and carefully flip it over so the Flan comes out on the plate and is ready to serve.

To Plate:

– Slice, serve and enjoy!

