Fixpresso’s giving you caffeine for $2

Coffee is big business, but getting a daily cup of Joe can be expensive. Until now. There’s new java joint in town … and the prices will perk you up.

Attention South Florida there’s a new fixture in Coral Gables.

Scott Deutsch, Fixpresso: “Fixpresso is a fixed price coffee shop.”

The folks at Fixpresso brewed up an idea that’s perfect for the cost conscious caffeine lover.

Scott Deutsch: “Everything is $2 no matter what you get. Every food item, every drink item is $2.”

You heard him right…

Scott Deutsch: “The ice frozen coffee, $2. A breakfast sandwich, $2. A turkey sandwich on whole wheat, $2.”

The price is just part of their mission statement. Fixed, fast, fun — food and drinks.

Ashley Gonzalez: “When I first heard about it, I couldn’t believe it. I actually Googled it and saw that everything was $2 and I had to take a double look. I can’t believe it. I think that’s amazing. It’s affordable for everyone.”

Cool off with a frozen treat. They’ve got lemonade, iced mango and their famous frozen coffee.

Scott Deutsch: “The frozen coffee tastes like the combination of a frozen frappuccino and frosty from Wendy’s.”

If you need a caffeine jolt, go for a latte or an espresso.

And if you are hungry — from sandwiches to cinnamon buns, they’ve got it all for $2.

Scott Deutsch: “After doing market research, we found there is no one who can’t afford $2 at any income level.”

The price may be low, but the quality is high.

The pastries are brought in fresh daily and coffee beans aren’t ground until the order goes in.

Scott Deutsch: “The beans automatically start grinding when the button is pushed to make an item.”

The price isn’t the only unique thing here. The counter looks like a subway car.

Scott Deutsch: “We wanted to make it fun. We wanted people to be shocked. So if they are two blocks away and see a subway train, they would be like, ‘What is that? We have to check it out.'”

So if you need a caffeine fix or just an afternoon jolt — this is the place for you.

Fixpresso’s grand opening is this Friday.

The first 100 people at their Coral Gables store will get free coffee for a year.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fixpresso

200 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 646-1113

https://www.fixpresso.co/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.