We’re getting our first look at the much anticipated “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie.

The Blumhouse horror film is based on the popular survival horror video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon.

As you can see, the teaser revealed how those game mechanics have been incorporated into the adaptation.

The Emma Tammi-directed film stars Josh Hutcherson as a hapless security guard.

Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Kat Conner Sterling will also appear in the movie.

It’s set to debut on Peacock on October 27, the same day as its theatrical release.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.