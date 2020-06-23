Fitness classes at Lincoln Road parking garage offer safe workouts with a view

A free, outdoor workout or yoga class with a view? Yessss! We’ve been cooped up in our houses for months, but now the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District invites you to shake off those cobwebs and get physical while maintaining social distancing.

Work it, people! And while you work up a sweat, enjoy the views from the seventh floor of the parking garage on 1111 Lincoln Road.

Timothy Schmand, Executive Director, Lincoln Road Business Improvement District: “Perhaps the sexiest parking garage on the planet. and the beauty of the space is, it allows us to have a crowd of up to 70 people and do appropriate social distancing.”

You’ve got multiple, one-hour free classes to choose from.

On Saturdays, there are Beat the Gym boot camps led by Tony Thomas.

Tony Thomas, Beat the Gym Boot Camp:: “You need to be taking care of your body, taking care of your immune system, and exercise and fitness is just one very special way of getting it done.”

The sessions can get pretty intense, but everybody is welcome to join.

Tony Thomas: “This is what I say: come out and work within your own parameters. We’re very, very, very focused on everybody excelling over the long haul.”

The same goes for the Warrior Flow Yoga sessions on Sundays. Skill level doesn’t matter.

Adrian Molina, Warrior Flow Yoga: “We try to make it fun, lighthearted, movements, shaking. It’s a beautiful space, so you connect to nature.”

Let’s talk more about how beautiful a space this really is, shall we? Because, I mean, really, come on! These views!

Timothy Schmand: “This is just a magnificent space in Miami, and when you look out from this space, you can see the entirety of our universe.”

The garage is also so spacious, especially now. Pre-COVID, there could be hundreds of people up here.

Timothy Schmand: “When we take into account social distancing — and social distancing for robust physical activity is a 10-foot distance in every direction from everybody in the practice — it takes us down to 70.”

Adrian Molina: “It’s kind of nice being in a beautiful space where you have a lot of space around you. You don’t have to worry about the person next to you.”

Something else to not worry about? Money. These sessions are free, every weekend.

Tony Thomas: “We’re all in it together. Let’s build ourselves up, and make it a better world.”

You’re, of course, required to bring your own mask and yoga mat. Since spots are limited, you are encouraged to sign up ASAP.

