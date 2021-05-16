Fish Taco Hack/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you want a quick and easy dish that’s good for lunch and dinner, we’ve got you covered. Easy tacos are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Fish Taco Hack

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. lemon or lime juice (fresh)

1/4 cup chopped scallion

1 tsp. avocado oil

1 8-ounce can of well-drained tuna

4 tortillas of choice (corn or flour)

your favorite toppings

Method of preparation:

Mix together the mayonnaise, scallions and lemon or lime juice to make a cream. Set aside.

Heat oil in a small pan and sauté the tuna, stirring often until the tuna is heated through and slightly browned and a little crispy. Take the pan off heat.

Heat a griddle on high heat and place the tortillas on it, turning once of twice until they are well heated.

To assemble, spread the scallion cream on the tortilla, then add the tuna, and finally, add your favorite taco toppings, like tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, chopped cilantro, etc.

Enjoy!

