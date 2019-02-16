(WSVN) - Light on the palate but packed with flavor, here’s a tasty fish dish from a Fort Lauderdale chef who sets out to swim to the top at a South Beach Wine & Food Festival event in Broward County. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Roberto Santiago

Restaurant: Shooters Waterfront

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Event: Clambake at Conrad Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach — Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale Series Event

Date: Friday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

The Dish: Fish en Papillote

Ingredients:

7 oz. golden snapper fish

4 baby zucchini cut in half and blanched

4 sunburst squash cut in half and blanched

4 oz. red bliss potatoes thinly sliced and pre-cooked

2 oz. compound or flavored buttered

4 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

2 slices of orange

2 slices of lemon

3 fresh thyme sprigs

½ oz of white wine

½ oz olive oil

1 sheet parchment paper

Method of Preparation:

Cut parchment paper to size of pan. Place parchment paper on pan and coat it in olive oil.

Assemble your papillote starting with compound butter, then orange slices, then sliced potatoes.

Salt the potatoes, then place the fish on top, but salt and paper it first, then add more butter, two lemon slices, fresh thyme and the rest of the vegetables.

Close the parchment paper all around so there are no openings. start in one corner and twist paper over, then continue same pattern like an empanada until you reach the end. Finally, twist to close it.

Bake for 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees. Don’t worry, the paper won’t burn.

Remove the pan from the oven and place the papillote on a dish. Carefully open the paper to allow the steam out.

Serves: 1-2.

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-566-2855

www.shooterswaterfront.com

sobewff.org/clambake/

