First teaser trailer shows Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’

(WSVN) - Joaquin Phoenix wants you to put on a happy face, and he means that in the most unsettling way possible.

The first teaser trailer for “Joker” was dropped Wednesday, which has Phoenix starring as the Joker, the notorious DC Comics villain.

The upcoming thriller gives the Joker an origin story of a man named Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who turns murderous.

The trailer suggests Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, who later grows up to become Batman, plays a role in Fleck’s origin story.

Suffice it to say, the first trailer is no laughing matter.

“Joker” hits theaters on Oct. 4.

