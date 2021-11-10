FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is getting ready to host Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival this weekend.

After the tragedy in Houston that claimed eight lives, authorities are doing everything in their power to make sure the festival is safe and concerns are calmed.

After the country festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Tortuga is coming back to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officials expect 30,000 people a day to attend the three-day event.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue have spent months preparing for the crowds but after what happened last weekend in Houston, more preparations have been made to ensure a safe event.

“We’ve reviewed the incident in Houston, if there is anything that we can learn from that, obviously we take that,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Assistant Chief Dana Swisher.

Eight people were killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival after a crowd of 50,000 surged toward the stage.

“It felt almost as if you were under an elevator and the elevator was coming down on you and there was nothing you could do about it,” said one attendee.

There were also reports made that festival attendees were stabbed with needles at the event.

Police said that’s something they’re watching for as well.

It is part of the reason only small, clear bags are allowed in most cases.

“When the concertgoers come into the venue, any bags that they have are going to be searched,” said Swisher.

Hundreds of first responders will be on the scene — eyes will literally be everywhere.

Authorities said one of their biggest lines of defense, however, is those who are in attendance.

“If you see something out in the field or during the event that doesn’t look right, get us on SaferWatch, text 911, reach out to closest police or fire personnel and let them know,” said Swisher.

