(WSVN) - A recently released teaser trailer gave audiences a sneak peek at “The Muppet Show’s” revival on the small screen as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

“It’s the return of The Muppet Show!” Kermit the Frog said in the Muppet’s trailer that was released Friday. “Back on the very stage where it all started, and then ended, and is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes,” Kermit said.

“You are an icon,” pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is seen telling Miss Piggy.

“You’re too sweet,” Miss Piggy responds. “Go on.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be here,” comedian and actor Seth Rogen said to Muppets comedian Fozzie Bear.

“Got any other dreams?” Fozzie asked back.

Sabrina Carpenter will join Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and all the other Muppets for an all-new special.

The revival comes ahead of “The Muppet Show’s” 50th anniversary. The show originally aired from 1976 to 1981.

You can catch it on ABC Miami Channel 18 and Disney+ on Feb. 4.

