First ever vegan food hall brings meatless BBQ to Miami

The best part of any barbecue is, of course, the meat. Sorry, vegans and vegetarians — you’re missing out. Or are they? Deco found a new spot in the 305 that’s serving up meatless barbecue without actually sacrificing the protein.

There’s a vegan partay going down in Coconut Grove.

Alex Cuevas, Southern Sol Garden BBQ: “The vShops is a partnership of like-minded restaurant concepts and restaurateurs that are bringing to Miami the world’s first vegan food hall.”

Right now there are five different shops, but the newest one especially has our attention — Southern Sol Garden BBQ.

Alex Cuevas: “We’re bringing all these different elements of southern food, and just happen to make them all vegan.”

And you don’t have to lose out on any of the protein you’d get with your typical barbecue.

In place of ribs, there’s tempeh.

Alex Cuevas: “It’s a fermented soy product that’s essentially pure protein.”

These vegan drumsticks even have skin around them, but it’s a highly concentrated form of textured protein.

Alex Cuevas: “Which gives it the high levels of protein, zero cholesterol and very low levels of fat.”

And a plant called jackfruit is playing the role of pulled pork.

Alex Cuevas: “We sauté it up, we add some spices to it, a little bit of oil, and when we’re done turning it into a pulled pork product, we add the barbecue sauce.”

Throw in your usual side dishes of baked mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, grits and cornbread, and you’ve got yourself a barbecue of goodness — vegan style.

Alex Cuevas: “Your taste buds will be satiated, but you’re not gonna have your body hating you for what you just had.”

Jessica Sanchez, customer: “I’m having the baked mac and cheese with the tempeh ribs and barbecue jack fruit. It tastes really good. It tastes like if it were ribs actually, but you don’t have that guilt of eating the ribs.”

Ian Martin, customer: “We’ve been in Miami for two days now, and this is our fourth time eating here. It’s excellent. It’s really good food.”

Even if you’re not vegan, know that this place has you in mind.

Alex Cuevas: “It’s made for them to experience something that’s very similar to what they’re used to, but without all the bad things that come along with it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Southern Sol Garden BBQ

2895 McFarland Road Bay F.

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 882-9939

http://southernsolgardenbbq.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.