Fireman Derek’s, Pubbelly Sushi celebrate National Ice Cream Day with unique treats

Ice cream is good. Ice cream with all your favorite treats is great … but ice cream with all your favorite treats in a pie? Now, that’s what people fall asleep dreaming about. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here with pie-in-the-sky dreams and more.

If you’re anything like me, you’re already deliriously happy with vanilla ice cream, let alone everything we’re about to tell you about. So sit back, relax and start planning your next food coma, because National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday.

When it comes to pies, Fireman Derek has made them all, but this Sunday, you’re going to be treated to his Sundae Pie, all in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

Derek Kaplan, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop: “It has all the elements of an ice cream sundae, banana split, kind of combined into one.”

This treat has everything in it but the kitchen sink.

Derek Kaplan: “It has graham cracker crust, it has sliced bananas, chocolate ganache, birthday cake flavored mousse. It’s topped with whipped cream, chocolate, caramel, sprinkles, maraschino cherries.”

Whoa. I just gained 10 pounds thinking about it.

Derek Kaplan: “It’s definitely on the more decadent side, but people really go crazy when they eat it.”

Cone one, cone all!

Pubbelly Sushi is honoring the day in a different way. There’s no ice cream here, but…

José Mendín, Pubbelly Sushi: “We’re adding some sushi cones to the menu.”

Yep. He said sushi cone.

José Mendín: “The sushi cone is going to be a savory waffle cone with a little bit of sushi rice and whatever fish we want. We got lobster, we got salmon, we got tuna, and we got hamachi ceviche.”

Vanessa Viñas, customer: “It actually tasted like the most delicious cone I’ve ever had.”

Now, the best part is, if you order all four sushi cones…

José Mendín: “You’re gonna get a free waffle ice cream cone made with black sesame ice cream and topped with moshes on top.”

The Sundae Pie will be offered at 10% off to all customers on National Ice Cream Day, and they are available at both Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop locations.

You can get sushi cones at all Pubbelly locations.

The free ice cream deal is only for this weekend, so be responsible and take advantage.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

Pubbelly Sushi

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.