Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop adds ice cream to its menu at Coconut Grove location

Are you ready for a sugar rush? Head to Fireman Derek’s for your just desserts. This sweet sensation is dishing out something new. Fair warning: this may cause brain freeze.

Here’s a scoop: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Coconut Grove has added a cool and creamy item to their list of sweet treats.

Derek Kaplan, owner, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop: “What’s new on the menu is our ice cream.”

Patron: “This is really good.”

Fireman Derek’s desserts are slices of heaven!

So, adding ice cream to the menu was as easy as pie.

Derek Kaplan: “I decided to do ice cream because I am a lover of all things dessert.”

What’s getting scooped is a cooler version of what’s getting sliced.

Derek Kaplan: “If you know our flavors of pies and cakes, you are going to know our flavors of ice cream because our cakes and pies are actually in the ice cream.”

This is the ice cream of the crop.

Derek Kaplan: “Currently, our flavors are Key Lime Pie, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Pumpkin Cheesecake and a few more flavors.”

Tiara Price, customer: “It’s amazing.”

Fireman Derek’s ice cream is rich, creamy and a cup full of flavor.

Derek Kaplan: “Our ice cream comes in a cup, and the reason for that is I wanted to keep it as simplistic of an experience as possible. I really wanted the flavors of the ice cream and the pie, or the cake, that is mixed into it to shine through. We sell a 5 oz. scoop for $4.50. Currently, our ice cream is only available in Coconut Grove, but when our new store opens in Wynwood, it will be available there, too.”

Tiara Price: “It’s just delicious. It tastes exactly like the birthday cake I got, and it’s great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop Coconut Grove

3435 Main Highway

Miami, FL 33133

786-502-2396

www.firemandereks.com

