Firebirds Wood Fire Grill is turning up the heat in Dania Beach

Things are starting to sizzle up in Dania Beach. Meat lovers are flocking to a new eatery that’s turning up the heat. Welcome to a restaurant where the food is most definitely fired up.

They’re grilling with a purpose at Firebirds Wood Fire Grill in Dania Beach.

George Hamilos, Firebirds Wood Fire Grill: “Basically, we use the oldest method of cooking where we actually take wood fire logs, we burn it down to coals, and we use the actual fire to cook our meats.”

There aren’t any secrets here. Making your meal is a fully transparent process.

George Hamilos: “So we do have an open kitchen so while you’re sitting in the dining room you can see straight across to the kitchen and watch the chefs prepare your food live.”

Diners are invited grill-side to check out the chefs working their magic.

George Hamilos: “They could come up to the glass at any time and watch our chefs. They could walk right up to the open flame, and they see them preparing the meats.”

If you want to get up close and personal with your beef, this is your chance.

George Hamilos: “You’re actually part of the experience. You watch them go in there and cook everything up. It’s an incredible experience.”

There are plenty of dishes, like belly-busting burgers and baby-back ribs, that call the grill home. A special one tops the list.

George Hamilos: “We have an incredible bleu cheese filet with bleu cheese crumbles on it with a bleu cheese sauce on top with button port mushrooms on top.”

If meat’s not your thing, don’t fret. They’ll still show you lots of love.

Lobster queso dip with tortilla chips, fried fish sandwich and the seared ahi tuna salad will more than satisfy.

At the bar, a certain beverage is calling.

George Hamilos: “Our signature cocktail is the double black diamond vodka infused for 21 days with pineapples.”

Looking to put a little fire in your dining routine? Firebirds is the place.

Phylicia Korchevsky, customer: “The steak was amazing. It was cooked perfectly. I love Firebirds. I love the atmosphere.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Firebirds Wood Fire Grill

110 N. Pointe Drive

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-767-9333

dania-beach.firebirdsrestaurants.com/

