LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that ignited at one of Walt Disney World’s theme parks sparked concerns among visitors who took to social media to record the incident.

Video posted by 7News captured the blaze at Epcot’s France Pavilion, Saturday evening.

Other videos posted on X show a dark plume of smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen from the opposite side of Epcot’s World Showcase.

A spokesperson for Disney said the fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a backstage area at the France Pavilion, and it was quickly put out.

WOFL reported it was a walk-in cooler that caught on fire, citing authorities.

Several social media posts claimed that restaurants at the France Pavilion and “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” ride were evacuated, but the theme park has not corroborated these accounts.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire takes place as Epcot celebrates its annual International Flower & Garden Festival, which runs through June 2.

