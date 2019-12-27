Find the perfect outfit to ring in the new year at Zoey Reva

You may have your New Year’s Eve plans set, but what about your outfit? Deco is checking out some fun fits that are sure to have all eyes on you.

In less than a week it’ll be 2020, but it’s not too late to celebrate in style.

Zoey Reva in Coral Gables is all about keeping things cute and chic.

Owner and designer Zoey Sage’s creations are known to stand out in a crowd.

Zoey Sage: “We really focus on feminine dresses, easy-to-wear separates, and like playsuits. Just really fun, playful clothing.”

She’s got you covered for the night, no matter where you’re going.

Zoey Sage: “You’re definitely going to find pieces here that you wouldn’t find anywhere else. We love that you can spot a ZR piece from a mile away.”

You also can’t go wrong with a little bling for when the clock strikes midnight.

Zoey Sage: “If you’re going to a big party, a club or definitely something like rooftop vibes, we think that the sequin dress is perfect.”

Classic colors like white, navy and gold are also really in style this time of year, but Sage said you can also think pink.

Zoey Sage: “Our ivy dress is one of our most popular styles, so we brought it back for New Year’s in this beautiful rose-colored pink. It’s satin, it’s sexy. It’s perfect for a night out.”

And whoever said red was just for Christmas was ho-ho-horribly wrong.

Marrissa Barrionuevo, customer: “It makes me feel girly. It makes me feel bold, and everything kind of fits like a glove, so it’s really nice to wear. I feel very confident.”

If you don’t feel like going out on New Year’s Eve but still wanna celebrate and look cute, just grab a blanket and your bestie to watch the countdown from home wearing Zoey’s Loungewear Collection.

Zoey Sage: “The colors are super bright, so they’re still festive. They’re still gonna stand out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zoey Reva

147 Alhambra Circle, Suite 205

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-389-7525

www.zoeyreva.com

