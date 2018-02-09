Find tasty fashion this V-Day at The Sweet Tooth

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we wonder if when Forrest Gump said “life is like a box of chocolates” he had visited The Sweet Tooth. At this spot in the 305, you might not know what you’re gonna get because they have chocolate options you’ve never even dreamed of.

This Valentine’s Day, may your heart be full of love — and your belly full of chocolate.

Eric Newman: “The Sweet Tooth is like the ultimate chocolate shop. We can make any type of chocolate, and I think we do it better than anybody else.”

This spot in North Miami Beach is ready to go for the holiday.

Just look at the place.

Chocolate everywhere — gift baskets, treats, flowers, hearts.

Even dresses! Say whaaaat?

Eric Newman: “People will come in with pictures of dresses, saying, ‘We want this dress.’ And we’ll make copies of it out of chocolate.”

But what really got our attention are the chocolate heels because nothing’s better than tasty fashion.

Eric Newman: “I had a gentleman come in. His wife wanted a pair of $2,500 shoes. He was not willing to spend that much money, but her two favorite things in the world were shoes and chocolate.”

And so it began.

The Sweet Tooth uses a shoe mold, lets the chocolate chill in the fridge for a bit, and out comes edible footwear.

Check us out … a Deco Drive heel.

Eric Newman: “The shoes usually run from $30 to $100 depending on how elaborate, how fancy it is.”

They also have chocolate champagne bottles for your valentine, which they can print a photo of your choosing on.

Hey look — it’s Shireen with her valentine, Lynn!

And the pic is edible too!

Eric Newman: “It’s food coloring printed on sugar.”

There’s even something for Lynn and Shireen to get Chris.

Eric Newman: “For those with explosive relationships, we have the perfect Valentine’s Day gift: chocolate hand grenades for your loved ones.”

A wide variety of customizable options … most of which are perfect for last-minute purchases.

Eric Newman: “You can come in, pick it out and be out of here in about 15 minutes.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Sweet Tooth

18435 NE 19th Ave.

North Miami Beach, FL 33179

(305) 682-1400

https://www.thesweettooth.com/

