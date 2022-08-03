(WSVN) - Hawkins residents are one step closer to their final battle.

The writers of Stranger Things confirmed they started scripts for the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series.

They tweeted a photo of the logo on a whiteboard.

Season four left fans on a major cliff-hanger involving the main villain Vecna.

Will eleven and her friends finally destroy the upside down?

We’ll have to wait and see.

