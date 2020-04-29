Final 6 singers to compete in Wednesday’s ‘Masked Singer’ episode

“The Masked Singer” isn’t getting sexy. It’s getting “sixy.” The final six are about to take the stage. Will the Turtle come out of its shell? Will Astronaut be out of this world? Here’s a preview.

Kitty (singing): “But I see your true colors shining through.”

True voices are shining through on “The Masked Singer” as the competition heats up.

The Rhino (singing): “If it’s 10,000 hours for the rest of my life, I’m gonna love you.”

Tonight’s all-new episode featuring the top six, as they sing it out for the golden mask.

Banana (singing): “I said, knock, knock, knocking on heaven’s door.”

Last week, Banana got peeled off.

Sharon Osbourne: “No, no, I know it’s Bret Michaels. I know.”

Nick Cannon: “Why are you so certain?”

Sharon Osbourne: “I know his voice so well.”

It was a no-brainer for guest judge, Sharon Osbourne.

She was right! Rock legend Bret Michaels was unmasked.

Bret Michaels: “I had a great time. As crazy as that show is, like I said, it’s the masks, it’s the singing, it’s the detective work. I had a blast doing it.”

This week’s guest judge? Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Don’t wanna get on his bad side.

The Astronaut (singing): “Everything means nothing if I can’t have you.”

The masked singers will dish on their favorite foods with the chef, giving clues to their true identity.

More masked singing is just moments away!

The all new episode and post show kicks off at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

