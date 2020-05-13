Final 4 singers compete for spot in ‘Masked Singer’ finals

The final four sing for the mask tonight. That would be Rhino, Night Angel, Turtle and Frog. Who’s your favorite?

Rhino (singing): “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t take it away.”

We feel you, Rhino, but it's more like,

Night Angel (singing): “I need you by me, beside me, to guide me.”

The final four taking the stage Wednesday night.

Turtle (singing): “I promise you I will learn from my mistakes.”

At this point in the competition, each secret celebrity has a real shot at the golden mask.

Frog (singing): “Frog wants to dance to a different groove, you know? What to do? Just bust a move. Come on!”

Frog is now Shireen’s favorite because…

Kitty (singing): “We only said goodbye with words. I died a hundred times.”

Even though Kitty’s purr was perfect.

Nick Cannon: “Oh! Jackie Evancho!”

Last week, we had to say farewell to Shireen’s favorite feline.

Time for some guesses. Who’s Rhino?

Nicole Scherzinger: “I was going to guess Jason Aldean because of his vocals, and Jason just had a baby, and guess what the baby’s name is?”

“Navy Hat?”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Not hat but Navy!”

Night Angel?

Ken Jeong: “I’m just trying to go for something completely different, not Chili.”

Nick Cannon: “Just blurt it out!”

Ken Jeong: “T-Boz from TLC.”

Turtle?

Nicole Scherzinger: “And Jesse McCartney, started out in a boy band, and that’s where he gets them moves, so still gonna have to go with Jesse McCartney.”

And last, but not least, Frog.

Robin Thicke: “I’m still thinking it might be Li’l Bow Wow. I’m going with Li’l Bow Wow.”

We’re just minutes away!

Find out who will head to the finals and who will be unmasked

