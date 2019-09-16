Final 4 contestants face off in SYTYCD season finale

We have waited all summer long, and now we’re here. The “So You Think You Can Dance” finale is the most anticipated event of the season, and tonight we find out who is America’s favorite dancer. Deco is rooting for South Florida’s own Gino Cosculluela.

Mary Murphy: “That was amazing.”

It’s down to the final four. SoFlo’s Gino — along with Mariah, Bailey and Sophie — find out who will be crowned America’s favorite dancer on the epic season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Mary Murphy: “Every single one of you were brilliant.”

Mary Murphy: “This show was amazing. Of course, the dancers were off the charts. Everybody’s so pumped, everybody was so ready, and of course, they were full of nerves. But I think all of them coped with the nerves.”

Mariah Russell: “It’s been the best challenge, but we’re all grateful to be here, and I think it’s a great opportunity, and it’s something we’ll never get back.”

The fab four gave it their all during the final night of competition, dancing with one another, with an All-Star and solo.

Mary Murphy: “These kids are coming to us from watching from Season 1 on, so they’re coming well prepared. But you can never really be as prepared as you think when you only get six hours to learn choreography and then dance it in front of millions of people.”

Mariah Russell: “It is hard, a lot, just throwing yourself out there in the world on national television.”

The finalists feel they wouldn’t have made it this far had it not been for their partners.

Bailey Munoz: “Both of us are in the finale, and it just shows how strong our relationship has grown.”

Sophie Pittman: “Gino and my connection is super easy. It came super naturally, yet it may have seemed that we were at a disadvantage because we were in a new partnership, but honestly, I think that made us stronger, and we came together and we made it happen.”

Will Gino walk away with the golden dancing shoes? OK, those don’t exist, but it’d be cool if they did.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” season finale airs Monday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.