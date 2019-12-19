Final 3 contestants reveal their identities on ‘The Masked Singer’

Millions watched as all three finalists took it off, and we finally got to see the true identity of “The Masked Singer.” We did happen to guess a few of the finalists, but we’re not gonna lie, the winner surprised us.

The Flamingo was on fire on “The Masked Singer” finale, Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to stay in the game.

Nick Cannon: “Adrienne Bailon!”

Jenny McCarthy: “I knew it!”

Talk show host and singer Adrienne Bailon was the first secret celebrity unmasked.

Adrienne Bailon, singer: “I can’t lie, it was super cool showing the world a different side of me.”

Getting used to the costume was her biggest challenge.

Adrienne Bailon: “My ‘Masked Singer’ experience has been absolutely incredible. At first, when I put the mask on, I was like, ‘Uh, people, we can’t breathe. How does anyone see in this? How do you sing in this?'”

In second place was The Rottweiler.

Nick Cannon: “Chris Daughtry!”

We knew it!

Chris Daughtry, singer: “I just wanted to do something different than I had ever done before, and it started getting closer and closer, and I just wanted to get to the finale. It meant so much to make it this far, and I’m very happy with the whole journey.”

For Daughtry, it’s hard to say goodbye.

Chris Daughtry: “I feel like this is my spirit animal now. I’m gonna miss you, buddy. You did all right. You did all right.”

Last but not least, The Fox took away top honors with a little tenderness.

Nick Cannon: “Wayne Brady!”

And there he is! Unmasked. Champion Wayne Brady.

Wayne Brady: “I’m still in shock, so it’s been one of the most amazing moments of my life.”

Brady said the show truly changed him, and the experience brought him joy again.

Wayne Brady: “I got to sing and dance, and no one was thinking: ‘Oh, is Wayne trying to sing? Is he, is–?’ There was none of that. It was just, wow, look at the Fox go!”

