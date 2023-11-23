We might not see cold temps here in the 305, but that won’t stop us from bundling up with a warm blanket for a good movie night.

Speaking of movie nights, this December is bringing some good flicks to the big screens.

From true stories to a musical remake of a 19-80’s classic, here’s what to expect from cinemas this December.

“The Boys in the Boat”

Based on real events, “The Boys in the Boat” tells the story of the University of Washington men’s crew team, and their quest for gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The guys have to learn to work together to beat out other teams from their school just to get to Berlin, but then, they have to beat Hitler’s athletes in their own country.

George Clooney directs the film, and english actor Callum Turner stars as rower, Joe Rantz.

George Clooney: “Rowing, in particular in the 1920s, was one of the most attended sports for the United States. ‘The Boys in the Boat” was about strong, tough kids, but they were poor and hungry. They’re rowing because it’s the only way they can stay in college.”

“Ferrari”

Ferraris’ might be a status symbol for the elite now, but back in 1957, the Italian car company was almost bankrupt.

“Ferrari” stars Adam driver as Enzo Ferrari,” the owner and name stake of the brand, and his goal of winning the Mille Miglia To pull the company out of bankruptcy, and years before Ferrari’s historic race against the Ford Motor Company.

“The Color Purple”

“The Color Purple” stars Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Ciara, and R&B singer H.E.R.

It’s a musical, based on the hit stage version.

The movie shows the lives of African American women in the south during the 1900s.

Bonus: Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in the 19-85 movie, is back, behind the scenes, as a musical producer.