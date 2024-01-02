Everybody’s making plans for the new year. You’d better leave time for some serious movie-watching.

A bunch of big films are coming out in 2024 and Rotten Tomatoes has the lowdown on them for you right now.

“Dune Part 2“

Are you ready for “Dune 2?”

It’s one of Rotten Tomatoes’ can’t miss movies of the new year. And there’s plenty more where that came from.

Naz Perez: “I’m so happy to be here and talk to you guys about the most anticipated films of 2024 on RottenTomatoes.com. It’s a list you guys can reference all throughout the year if you don’t know what to watch.”

We know we’ll be watching the sequel to “Dune.” It’s due in March and it sounds amazing.

Nat Paz: “It’s one of the most star-studded films coming out next year. Timothée Chalamet is back as Paul Atreides. He’s reuniting with Zendaya’s Chani, his love interest, to seek revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

“Gladiator 2″

Russell Crowe as Maximus in “Gladiator”: “Father to a murdered son. Husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

That’s a clip from the original “Gladiator,” back in 2000. There’s no trailer yet for the sequel. That’s because “Gladiator 2” won’t be out until November.

Naz Perez: “Which I am so excited to see. It stars Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, I mean talk about a trifecta.”

We won’t be seeing Russell Crowe or Joaquin Phoenix this time around. But a very important player is coming back.

Naz Perez: “Ridley Scott, who directed the first one, is directing this one, which I’m really excited about.”

“Inside Out 2”

A new emotion joins the party in “Inside Out 2”, scheduled for a June release.

Reilly turns 13 in the animated sequel. The innocence of childhood is starting to fade.

Naz Perez: “But this time, they added a new character called anxiety. I just love that Disney and Pixar are tackling this topic because I feel like a lot of us as a collective have just felt anxiety or just heard of anxiety in the last three years, and seeing a Pixar film in theaters is like free therapy.”

“Mean Girls”

“Mean Girls” hits theaters next month. It’s a special kind of movie.

Naz Perez: “Is this a sequel, is this a prequel? I’m here to tell you it’s neither. This film is not a remake of the original and it’s also not a straight adaptation of the broadway musical. It’s a mix and a hybrid of both, which I think is really cool.”

