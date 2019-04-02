Filming for ‘Bad Boys 3’ begins in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Filming for “Bad Boys for Life” is now underway, and parts of South Florida are being turned into a movie set.

The film crew had an entire section of Miami Beach closed down for a scene near 75th Street and Ocean Terrace, Tuesday.

The crew gained a lot of attention while filming at the Broadmoor Hotel in that area.

“I think it’s pretty exciting. The bummer part is that no one can walk that way, but it’s OK,” said fan Alexis Gilbert. “Will Smith can do what he wants. We love him.”

The upcoming movie is the third installment to the “Bad Boys” franchise, starring Smith and Martin Lawrence.

“I live in a penthouse across the street. It’s great because right from my bedroom, I’m watching them shoot,” said resident Victor Altomare.

Smith has been posting on social media while in town and at one point announced a contest to invite some lucky guests to the set.

Traffic delays are to be expected during filming, as the MacArthur Causeway will once again be making an appearance in the franchise with the latest movie.

“Come on. There’s always going to be traffic,” said Altomare.

Along with heavy traffic comes an expected inflow of money.

Commissioner Sandy Lighterman of the Miami-Dade Office of Film and Entertainment said the production company told her the film could bring up to $10 million to the area.

However, the county does not know the exact number.

“Miami is a beautiful town. Look at it. It’s got so much beauty. They should be shooting here all the time,” said Altomare.

“Bad Boys for Life” will be shooting across Miami-Dade County throughout the month of April.

