‘Fighting with My Family’ tells the unique story of WWE Superstar Paige

A family argument usually means an awkward Thanksgiving dinner, or some passive aggressive texts. In “Fighting with My Family,” it’s all about settling your differences in a wrestling ring. Oh, yeah, we’re talking WWE style. We grappled with the cast of the new comedy in New York City.

Vince Vaughn (as Hutch): “We’d like both of you to come try out for us.”

Florence Pugh (as Saraya Knight): “Yeah! The WWE!”

“It’s all fake anyway, isn’t it?”

Nick Frost (as Ricky Knight): “Say what?”

Nothing fake about this! “Fighting with My Family” shows us the true story of how WWE Superstar Paige went from fan to champion.

Jerry Lawler: “Her name is Paige, and she’s here on RAW!”

The real Paige is only 26 years old and there’s already a movie about her life!

Paige, professional wrestler: “It’s so surreal. It’s incredible. I just never thought I’d be sitting here in front of you, sitting next to Stephen Merchant, who wrote and directed my movie and have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson produce it. It just doesn’t seem real!”

Florence Pugh is the actress portraying Paige, and yes, none other than “The Rock” executive produced the movie, and has a supporting role.

Dwayne Johnson (as himself): “What are your names again? It doesn’t matter what your names are!”

Having “The Rock” shout at you is a dream of so many wrestling fans, like myself.

Dwayne Johnson: “Give me the scenario. It doesn’t matter what the scenario is!”

Pure joy! How was the experience for Florence?

Florence Pugh: “He came out and just shouted at us. It was the most exciting/terrifying thing of my life! And the faces that we’re pulling when he’s doing it were our actual faces. There was no acting needed there.”

One of the things that makes Paige’s story so unique is that her whole family wrestles.

So we asked the cast what their wrestling characters would be?

Nick Frost: “Maybe I could be like … big … Big Father Tears. Then every time I beat someone, I cry.”

Lena Headey: “I would be ‘The Choo Choo!’ I’d come in, I’d do a giant, long, gaseous fart and everyone would just fall by the wayside. So I don’t have to touch anyone!”

Those are certainly, uh, interesting choices.

Also interesting?

The way Florence says the word “s’more.”

Florence Pugh: “What is that concoction? Is this what they call a sh’more?!”

Lena Headey: “Say it.”

Florence Pugh: “No.”

Lena Headey: “Say it, say it, say it.”

Florence Pugh: “Shush! I’m gonna do the story!”

Florence had a s’more for the first time, and made the fatal error of documenting it on Instagram.

Florence Pugh: “I got an almighty amount of abuse from people I knew and didn’t know! I even got tagged in things on Twitter being like, ‘Oh, my God, she said ‘sh’more’ instead of s’more.’ I’m sorry. I’m not American. I never had one before!”

“Fighting with My Family” is in theaters now.

