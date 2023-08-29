When you just can’t land a date, it may be time to think outside the box. That might be getting on an app or signing up for a matchmaking service.

But in the new teen comedy “Bottoms,” they choose to start a fight club.

What? I know what you’re thinking; a fight club? That’s not romantic.

But it’s a movie, and so it’s pretend.

And if you don’t like that, come at me, bro.

Oh, high school.

Yeah, a lot of that. But, those awkward teenage years can be absurdly funny too. And in the new comedy “Bottoms,” laughs are a top priority.

Ruby Cruz: “The humor is so camp and so ridiculous. I love. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. They are getting away with some (expletive). I want to be a part of this.”

A part of what? Well, when unpopular best friends PJ and Josie finally get some attention, it’s not for a good reason.

Rachel Sennott: “A rumor start that they went to juvie, and they kind of use that to their advantage and they start this fight club to try to get cheerleaders to fall in love with them.”

Juvenile detention center leads to fight club. Fight club hopefully leads to love connection? OK, that was a leap but we’re all caught up.

Ayo Edebiri: “I really like the idea of playing Josie because I think I relate a lot to her. Just as a high schooler, I think, I was like so ready to just not be in high school anymore.”

The two soon find themselves in over their heads when cool kids actually join in, including Isabel who’s dating jock, Jeff.

Havana Rose Liu: “They’re like the hottest people in this town, so naturally they kinda have to be together.”

Simple math.

Nicholas Galitzine: “I think the funnest thing about playing Jeff is that there is a lot of physical comedy that you can use and he is hyper expressive. And I think in a comedy as broad as this, as this, for someone who is usually a dramatic actor like myself it’s just really liberating.”

Jeff, you know, he’s cute and all, but..

Havana Rose Liu: “Jeff kinda sucks, so she ends up finding other options.”

Even former NFL running back Marshan Lynch stars whose real-life sister is lesbian. He says, this role is personal.

Marshawn Lynch: “I didn’t handle it the way that, uh, I feel that I probably should have. So I told her it was giving me an opportunity to correct my wrongs, to rewrite one of my mistakes.”

Havana Rose Liu: “It shines a light on some sort of aspects of those films that we grew up with that are really problematic and don’t really age well today, while also allowing you laugh at yourself through the process of laughing at the jokes in this film, because we did laugh at those back then as well.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.