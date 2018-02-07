Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have gotten really intimate for the “Fifty Shades” movies — not once, not twice, but thrice. So that probably means they know each other really well, right? We met up with them in Paris to find out.

In “Fifty Shades Freed,” Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are back as the practitioners of pain and pleasure: Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “Good morning, wife.”

Since their characters are now married, we spiced things up with “Fifty Shades of Grey” … paint!

Dakota Johnson: “Wait. What do I do?”

We’ve written questions on the back on each of these 50 shades. Just pick one off the board and answer it.

Like, what would Jamie’s go-to karaoke song be?

Dakota Johnson: “Ginuwine, ‘Pony,’ just because it would be so funny.”

She’s wrong.

Jamie Dornan: “I don’t think I know that song, so definitely not. Mine’s ‘Earth Song,’ Michael Jackson.”

OK, how about an easier question? What was your favorite filming location?

Dakota Johnson: “Paris. It was so, so insanely beautiful, and we got to shoot in locations that are normally packed full of people, and we had all to ourselves.”

This movie takes Ana and Christian to the city of love for their honeymoon.

But they return home to a life full of twists and turns.

Dakota is behind the wheel when the couple is chased. She did all those moves herself — and it looks like her on-screen husband approves.

Jamie Dornan: “They were trying to keep a speed of 50 or 60 miles per hour, and she literally got to 120 on this tiny stretch of road, and I was genuinely terrified.”

Really?

Jamie Dornan: “If I ever need a getaway driver and Dakota’s struggling for work, I will give her a call and see if she wants to get involved.”

Dakota Johnson: “Oh, [expletive].”

This is the final “Fifty Shades” movie — for now — but Dakota knows what another movie could be about.

Dakota Johnson: “We go in the whole divorce battle, custody battle. We just go, like, a full legal courtroom drama.”

“Fifty Shades Freed” slinks its way into theaters Friday, Feb. 9.

